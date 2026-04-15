LeBron James Reveals His Ideal Finals Matchup for Lakers

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are here, and for LeBron James, it isn't just about winning a championship. It's about who he wins it against. The Lakers are locked in as the No. 4 seed, the bracket is set, and somewhere in the back of James's mind, there's already a Finals opponent he has his eye on.

On the latest episode of his YouTube podcast Mind the Game with co-host Steve Nash, James made it pretty clear who that is.

A Lakers-Boston Finals. That'd be crazy. Lebron James

He even brought up the history between himself and the Celtics city.

I had a lot of Celtics series when I was in the East. They don't quite like me there. Lebron James

That is putting it mildly. James has faced Boston seven times in the playoffs, more than any other single opponent in his career. He won some, he lost some, but those battles helped shape who he became as a player.

What It Would Take for the Lakers to Get to the Finals

For that dream to become real, the Lakers have a long road ahead. They open the first round against the Houston Rockets, and James laid out the full path on the podcast, past Houston, then San Antonio in the second round, and Oklahoma City in the Conference Finals, before Boston even becomes a thought.

The road to that is anything but straightforward right now. Both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are unavailable at the start of the playoffs, leaving James to carry a shorthanded group into a matchup with Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are the higher seed, but they head in as underdogs because of the injuries, and the path only gets harder from there if they do advance.

Still, James himself looks ready. He's now in his 19th playoff run and still sharp heading into the postseason, dropping 18 first-half points in the Lakers' final regular-season win over the Jazz.

At 41, he is still the engine of this team, and the fire clearly has not gone out. A Lakers-Celtics Finals remains a long shot given where things stand, but James wanting it out loud says everything about how he still approaches the game.

A Lakers-Celtics Finals would be the 13th meeting between these two franchises on the biggest stage, with the last one dating back to 2010. Every big Lakers name, Magic, Kareem, Shaq, Kobe, had their chapter in this rivalry.

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