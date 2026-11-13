Lakers’ Luka Doncic Credits Slovenia Trip for Team’s Strong Chemistry

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA.

The Lakers have the best record in the league as of Thursday, sitting at 11-2. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak, and although their schedule is considered "soft," the Lakers are taking full advantage.

The Lakers are stacking up wins before the schedule toughens up.

Heading into the season, many pundits and experts considered the Lakers a borderline playoff team. Los Angeles underwent a major overhaul this past summer, adding nine new players.

On top of that, the Lakers lost LeBron James in free agency. With the longtime face of the franchise gone, questions arose about whether Doncic could keep Los Angeles competitive with a roster that, on paper, hadn't improved significantly.

Luka Doncic Reveals How Summer Trip to Slovenia Transformed Lakers

The Lakers are far greater than the sum of their parts, and a big reason is the chemistry they've built. The genesis of that: Their Slovenia trip this past summer

After the Lakers win on Wednesday, Doncic credited that trip with making the team tight-knit.

"I think it started probably this summer in Slovenia, when everybody came out,” Doncic said of the team’s chemistry.

"I think just to spend those four or five days together, getting to know each other was a big thing. But then, again, when training camp started, I had a lot of belief in this team, and I think we've shown that.”

Doncic hosted his team (except Cameron Carr) for a five-day trip to his home country.

The purpose of the trip was to bond and hold a minicamp for the Lakers. The trip was deemed necessary because of the new players the Lakers had acquired.

It was a roster overhaul that no playoff team had seen before. The trip was a hit, and we are seeing the benefits.

Luka Doncic’s Strong Play Is Fueling Lakers’ Impressive Start

The Lakers are firing on all cylinders, and the biggest reason for that is the play of Doncic.

The 27-year-old superstar is currently second in NBA MVP odds, according to FanDuel, at +155. He trails only Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama, who is at +150.

After back-to-back 32-point performances against the Hawks and Bucks, Doncic's numbers dipped.

In the season, Doncic is averaging 38.6 points (leading the league), 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field.

Doncic is off to a hot start; the Lakers are rolling, and if they keep it up, he will lead the MVP voting for the season.

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