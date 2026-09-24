Marcus Smart Takes Issue With Lakers’ Approach Before Rockets Move

Heading into the NBA offseason, one Los Angeles Lakers player thought to have a good chance of returning for the 2026-27 season was defensive-minded guard Marcus Smart.

Smart signed with the Lakers after being bought out by the Washington Wizards, and it seemed to be a good fit for both sides. He added an edge defensively as a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and was recruited by superstar Luka Doncic to join the squad.

Even though there were many questions about whether Smart was past his prime and able to stay healthy, given his history of injuries over the years, he exceeded expectations with the Lakers.

Marcus Smart: Lakers' Contract Offer 'Disrespectful'

However, he chose to leave the team in free agency to sign with the Houston Rockets, as it appears contract negotiations with the Lakers rubbed him the wrong way with a “disrespectful” offer, as he told Varun Shankur of the Houston Chronicle.

“First off, I played so well that the offer that was ultimately given didn’t match the way that I played, especially when you see guys who played way worse than I did, the offers they’re getting,” Smart said. “And then it wasn’t any security that we wanted that they were willing to do.”

Ironically, Smart was offered more by the Lakers than he ultimately signed for with the Rockets.

“They gave me an opportunity to be able to go out and try to get what I’ve earned,” Smart said, “and what I’ve been working my tail off to provide for my family is a decent-sized paycheck with obviously years on it, right? Or a big paycheck with less years, but to be able to have that option.”

As a result of Smart signing with the Rockets, the Lakers lost their best perimeter defender, who they’ll try to replace with a combination of Matisse Thybulle, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Ziaire Williams.

Smart is one of many veteran players who left the Lakers over the summer in free agency or through a trade, with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber and Deandre Ayton set to suit up elsewhere next season.

Lakers Set for Media Day on Sept. 28

With the offseason officially coming to a close, Lakers media day will get underway on Mon. Sept. 28, giving everyone a peek at this new-look roster in purple and gold before the start of the NBA preseason on Oct. 5 against the Sacramento Kings.

Inching closer to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season next month (Oct. 21 for LA), the Lakers will have their media day on Sept. 28 before getting training camp underway the following day, leading up to the first game of their NBA preseason on Oct. 5 against the Sacramento Kings… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 3, 2026

Head coach JJ Redick and longtime general manager Rob Pelinka will be the first to address the media on Thurs. Sept. 24, which is something the team traditionally does with media day being fairly chaotic.

Tune in for the start of season press conference with JJ Redick & Rob Pelinka.



💻: Lakers YouTube

🕰️: Tomorrow, 1:00PM PT pic.twitter.com/5QEwyXEjNT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 23, 2026

With so many changes, including another ownership transition, Redick and Pelinka will be busy fielding many questions about the franchise's direction ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

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