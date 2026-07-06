Rui Hachimura Breaks Silence After Leaving Lakers for Clippers

After three and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran forward Rui Hachimura has officially left the team that traded for him in a deal with the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Although some rumors were floating around that Hachimura might return to the team, even after the Lakers made a flurry of moves with trades and free agent signings, the Japanese sharpshooter decided to take his talents across town, signing a two-year deal with the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

Rui Hachimura Says Goodbye to Lakers Nation

Once the news broke about Hachimura joining the Clippers, the 28-year-old took to social media to say goodbye to Lakers fans.

Veteran forward Rui Hachimura bids farewell to Los Angeles Lakers fans on social media. | Rui Hachimura's Instagram account

“Thank you Lakers Nation for the past three years, we had some great moments and I will always remember the memories we made together.”

Hachimura played well during his time with the Lakers, showing incredible consistency and being one of the most-liked players among fans.

The Gonzaga product is coming off a season in which he had to make a major adjustment from being a starter to the Lakers’ sixth man. Although some players don’t respond well to what can be perceived as a demotion, Hachimura thrived in his new role and never complained about coming off the bench after starting 57 of the 59 regular-season games he played the previous year.

Hachimura also turned a lot of heads last season with his outside shooting, posting his best three-point percentage (44.3%) since his 2021-22 campaign with the Wizards (44.7%). He also had great chemistry with superstar guard Luka Doncic, leading some to believe he would return to the Lakers on a new deal.

How Do the Lakers Replace Rui Hachimura?

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hachimura moving on, the Lakers lose one of their best shooters, someone with size who could stretch the floor.

The Lakers have now seen quite a few of their players from last year’s team head elsewhere this summer. LeBron James has informed the team he won’t be back, while Luke Kennard (Phoenix Suns), Jaxson Hayes (Utah Jazz), Deandre Ayton (traded to Wizards) and Marcus Smart (Rockets) are no longer on the team’s roster. Maxi Kleber is also rumored to play overseas next season, potentially.

It may not stop there, as there’s been speculation that the Lakers could make another trade in hopes of creating some more cap space. Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt could be on the move, and when LeBron James makes his decision, the Lakers may try to trade Bronny James to the team he chooses, which might be the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The one notable name linked to the Lakers quite a bit recently is Jonathan Kuminga, formerly of the Atlanta Hawks. He’d be an interesting fit with the team if they can figure out a way to find the money to pay him, especially with Hachimura now headed to the Clippers.

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