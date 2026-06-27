New Report Says LeBron James Is More Likely to Leave the Lakers Than Stay

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has spent 23 seasons building one of the greatest careers in NBA history. He has won four titles, broken records most people thought were untouchable, and reshaped what it means to play this game at 41.

But right now, in the summer of 2026, his future is genuinely up in the air. NBA free agency opens June 30, and the Lakers have not even made him an offer yet.

What the League is Saying About LeBron's Next Move

NBA insider Jake Fischer put it plainly: "A lot of dialogue back and forth between the Lakers and LeBron. I'm not here today to report the potential landing spots that I think are actually in play here, but there is definitely a lot of belief around the league, around Los Angeles stemming out of Klutch Sports, that LeBron has so many outcomes on the table here. People believe it's more likely than not that he leaves Los Angeles than stays with the Lakers."

“It might even be more likely than not that he leaves Los Angeles than stays with the Lakers,” - @JakeLFischer on the latest rumblings around LeBron James 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vwhMBLfmpL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 26, 2026

It lines up with what other reporters are picking up around the league too.

ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed there was one check-in call between the Lakers and James' camp after the NBA Finals, but nothing much since then. No offer has been made, and the conversations have been minimal at best.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne added that James has not even confirmed he is playing next season. Retirement has not been ruled out. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have both been mentioned as real possibilities if he does return. The Warriors, specifically, are expected to push hard. And the reason other teams even have a shot comes down to one thing: the Lakers' cap situation.

Why the Lakers Are Stuck

The money situation in Los Angeles is complicated. Austin Reaves will sign a max deal worth around $185 million, the richest contract ever for an undrafted player. Luka Doncic has also made it clear he wants an elite center brought in. James' previous salary was over $52 million.

Fitting all of that under the cap at the same time is difficult.

There's also a reported frustration on James' side. Shelburne noted he may be reluctant to take a big pay cut, especially after feeling like some of his contributions went unrecognized this past season.

The Lakers have until June 30 to talk to him before other teams can. That window is closing fast, and so far, they have very little to show for it. Whether James stays in purple and gold, heads back to Cleveland, or teams up with Curry in San Francisco, the answer is coming soon.

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