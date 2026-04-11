3 Best Playoff-Eligible Options for Lakers to Fill Open Roster Spot

After waiving guard Kobe Bufkin earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers officially have an open roster spot to work with, which could help them heading into the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers are currently in a difficult situation, having to pivot following the devastating injuries to stars Luke Doncic and Austin Reaves. Both players will remain out for the regular-season finale on Sunday against the visiting Utah Jazz, but there’s a chance they may be able to return at some point during the playoffs.

However, the team needs to stay afloat in the postseason so Reaves and Doncic have time to return from their injuries. That said, the Lakers’ next move could potentially be crucial to extending their playoff run if they can find some help in the backcourt.

Lakers’ 3 Intriguing Options to Consider Signing

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka leaves a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Fortunately for Los Angeles, three players in particular might fit the bill to help shoulder the load in the backcourt. However, the options are limited, as any player they sign has to have been waived by their previous team before March 1, which rules out the prospect of bringing in scorer Cam Thomas, who was waived after the deadline by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even though signing Thomas isn’t viable, there are three players that the Lakers could try to sign for the playoffs.

Cole Anthony

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cole Anthony (50) walks the ball up court during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After being traded to the Phoenix Suns by the Bucks, Cole Anthony was promptly waived and has yet to sign with another team as a free agent, which is somewhat surprising.

Before a short stint in Milwaukee, Anthony played his entire NBA career with the Orlando Magic. He’s a former first-round draft pick and is only 25, so if the Lakers bring him in and like what they see from the North Carolina product, there’s a chance they'll consider re-signing him this summer.

He’d bring some stability to the point guard position while also being a guard who can help on the glass while providing some offense.

In six seasons, he’s averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Lonzo Ball

Jan 19, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The prospect of bringing back Lonzo Ball for a second stint seems to be gaining traction with fans, as he’d check a few boxes that’ll help the team during the postseason and possibly make a case to get signed in the summer as an option off the bench for head coach JJ Redick.

Ball is a formidable defender and can be a solid contributor with his passing and scoring as a traditional point guard, which obviously the Lakers desperately need without Doncic and Reaves.

The issue with Ball is his health and the fact that he’s coming off a disappointing stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he failed to make an impact, putting up some of the worst numbers of his career.

Sometimes, however, a change of scenery and playing back in their hometown can help resurrect a player’s career, which might turn out to be the case with Ball, as it would be a feel-good story while also helping the Lakers get through a tough time without their two best backcourt players.

In seven seasons he’s played, missing two full seasons (2022-23, 2023-24), Ball has averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from deep.

Chris Paul

Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) looks to shoot during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Finally, there’s the long shot of convincing future Hall of Famer Chris Paul to come out of retirement and play for his former teammate, Redick, while playing alongside close friend LeBron James for a final playoff run in the NBA.

After an ugly divorce with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, which was thought to be the perfect farewell tour for the veteran point guard, Paul was traded to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February and then waived, making him a free agent.

Even though Paul expressed a desire to continue playing after the awkward situation with the Clippers, he didn’t waste much time deciding to retire after being waived by the Raptors.

If Paul is healthy and willing to suit up for the Lakers, there’s a chance he could really give the team a boost needed to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Although Paul would certainly bring some stability and leadership to the point guard position, Redick might not want to bring in a personality like the veteran guard, who can rub players the wrong way with his leadership style. Still, it’s also possible that the second-year head coach wants that in the locker room, especially in the situation the team is currently in with the odds against them moving forward.

Even though Paul has fallen short of winning that elusive NBA title, the soon-to-be 41-year-old has put together a resume that will likely make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as he’s definitely left an impact on the game during his career.

Lakers Have a Tough Decision to Make

Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka looks on as players warm up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers are definitely in a bind at the moment, with unfavorable odds of making a deep playoff run if Doncic and Reaves don’t return soon. Still, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that they can turn some heads with some inspired play in the first round to make things interesting and possibly pull off the upset against the Houston Rockets, who will likely be their first opponent.

All three of the aforementioned players are intriguing additions, but it remains to be seen what general manager Rob Pelinka and company will do with the open roster spot, as they could simply convert Nick Smith Jr. or Drew Timme to a different contract, making one of them eligible to be on the playoff roster because two-way players are ineligible.

It’ll be interesting to see what move is made, as a decision is expected over the weekend.

The first round of the NBA playoffs will get underway on April 18, with the Lakers’ opponent yet to be determined, but all signs point to Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

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