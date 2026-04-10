Lakers Make Surprising Roster Cut Ahead of Playoff Push

The Los Angeles Lakers could be on the verge of a surprising late-season roster shake-up as they fine-tune their squad ahead of a crucial playoff push.

With injuries lingering and postseason positioning tightening, every roster decision now carries added weight for a team still chasing consistency at the right time.

Roster Shake-Up Could Signal Urgency Ahead Of Playoffs

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic:

"Lakers are waiving Kobe Bufkin, a team source confirms to the Athletic. Lakers will evaluate players this weekend to add someone to playoff roster."

Drew Timme started for the Lakers on Thursday and would offer size and interior offense/decision-making. Nick Smith Jr showed again last night that his shooting can flip games quickly. With Houston likely looming, some interesting decisions incoming https://t.co/mjXhV128D3 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 10, 2026

He further added that: "Drew Timme started for the Lakers on Thursday and would offer size and interior offense/decision-making. Nick Smith Jr showed again last night that his shooting can flip games quickly. With Houston likely looming, some interesting decisions incoming."

It could also hint at a deeper concern surrounding injuries. The Los Angeles Lakers may be preparing for that scenario by targeting additional playmakers to ease the burden on LeBron James, ensuring offensive stability if both guards are unavailable early in the postseason.

Projected Rotation Raises More Questions Than Answers

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seems that the Los Angeles Lakers offer more than just some minor adjustment in the roster, they are perhaps changing their playoff rotation quietly without being noticed. As Kobe Bufkin is gone, there will be room and it is not just about recruiting one more player, the main thing is to decide who will play real meaningful minutes in April.

layers like Drew Timme and Nick Smith Jr. suddenly feel less like experiments and more like necessities. Timme is a solid presence inside the paint, Smith Jr. is capable of scoring instantly, these two are exactly what the Lakers are missing at the moment.

However, relying on young players, who have barely played, even less in the playoffs, is taking a big risk. What used to be mere line-up tweaking is now basically rotation building for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌survival.

Injury Crisis Forcing A LeBron-Centric Shift?

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ exposes the Lakers even more if we consider their injuries. Austin Reaves might be out for weeks because of an oblique injury, and Luka Doncic has a hamstring problem that may remain with him during the postseason.

Therefore, it turns out LeBron James is the only remaining regular offensive source. The Lakers look ready for a situation in which their two main creators are either not available or have only limited minutes in the playoffs.

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