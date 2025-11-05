Lakers Announce Austin Reaves Injury Update Ahead of Spurs Game
The Los Angeles Lakers could welcome back their star guard, Austin Reaves, for their match on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers announced that Reaves was a full participant in shootaround.
Reaves is listed as questionable for tonight's contest with right groin soreness. He missed Monday's contest with that injury against the Portland Trail Blazers after playing in the first leg of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Miami Heat.
The 27-year-old star missed his first game of the season on Monday, but with him a full participant on Wednesday, that is an excellent sign that he will be on the court again against the 5-1 Spurs.
Reaves has been on a tear to start the season. In seven games this season, he is averaging 31.1 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three in seven games.
The Lakers will seek their seventh win of the season on Wednesday and their fifth in a row against one of the hottest teams in the league. Reaves' presence on the court would undoubtedly do wonders for the Lakers.
While Reaves is listed as questionable, the Lakers will be without four of their key players: LeBron James, Maxi Kleber, Adiu Thiero and Gabe Vincent. All four are ruled out due to their respective injuries.
James is still weeks away from a possible return as he continues to recover from his sciatica injury. The 40-year-old superstar has missed the first eight games of the season, and there is a chance he could miss at least the next eight games for the purple and gold.
The 21-time All-Star will soon embark on his unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA.
The Lakers enter this contest as the home favorites at -2.5. According to ESPN analytics, the Lakers have a 55 percent chance of winning the game and improving to 7-2 on the season.
