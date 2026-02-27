Lakers’ Austin Reaves Reveals Frustration Level With Team’s Struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers have now lost two straight games on last-second shots, falling to the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, followed by a loss to the division rival Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

With 0.9 left on the clock in the fourth quarter against the Suns, the Lakers were down by three and had one last opportunity for a catch-and-shoot situation on an inbounds play, with veteran guard Marcus Smart being the inbounder.

The team was able to get a good look with Smart hitting a wide-open Austin Reaves in the far corner, who had a great look at a game-tying three-pointer. Unfortunately, it didn’t go down, and the Lakers lost for the 24th time during the 2025-26 NBA season.

Austin Reaves ‘Very’ Frustrated Amid Lakers’ Struggles

After missing the game-tying shot with time expiring, Reaves spoke to the media in the locker room and was asked what his frustration level is right now after the team's third straight loss.

“Very high,” Reaves said.

Reaves had a bit of a rough game by his standards, as he finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, going 5-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers leaned heavily on superstar Luka Doncic during this matchup with the Suns, as the perennial All-Star lit up the scoreboard, racking up 40 or more points for the ninth time this season.

Per Lakers: Luka Dončić finished with 41 points tonight at Phoenix, marking his ninth 40-point game of the season.



Dončić joins Elgin Baylor (four times), Kobe Bryant (four times), Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West (three times) as the only players in franchise history with nine… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 27, 2026

Doncic was red-hot, shooting 12-for-21 from the field and 6-for-11 from deep, missing only one free throw in his 12 attempts from the charity stripe.

Unfortunately, Doncic’s 41-point performance, in which he also dished out eight assists and grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals, wasn’t enough to put the Lakers over the top.

The Lakers will now head to the Bay Area first game of a back-to-back set, facing the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and the Sacramento Kings back in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Reaves was asked what the team needs to do to get out of its current slump.

“Control the controllables,” Reaves said. “There's just a handful of plays tonight, I feel like if we are better, it could swing a game.

“Every possession matters. I know it sounds like a cliche because there's so many of them. But can swing the game in either direction throughout the game. One little play, one little mistake can ignite a crowd, ignite a team, whatever it may be. So, control those controllables.”

