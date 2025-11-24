Lakers HC JJ Redick Announces Deandre Ayton Injury Update

Despite earning a win, the Los Angeles Lakers received a major blow in their 108-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Center Deandre Ayton exited the game midway through the second quarter after Jazz rookie forward Ace Bailey collided with his knee in the first quarter. Ayton had attempted to play through the injury, but ultimately was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

"He had gotten hit on his leg in the first half and was kind of limping through it," Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the game. "And then couldn't go in the second half."

In 13 minutes of action, Ayton scored two points, adding two rebounds and a steal. The eight-year veteran has been a key piece of the Lakers' starting roster this season after the team brought him in on a two-year, $16.2 million deal over the offseason.

With Redick and the Lakers placing pressure on Ayton to perform, the 27-year-old has stepped up, averaging 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. In his place, backup center Jaxson Hayes and reserve big Maxi Kleber filled in to help the Lakers on their way to the team's fourth consecutive victory.

Hayes finished with five points, four rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes of action. Kleber had just two points and three rebounds, but his bucket with 1:21 remaining in the game helped the Lakers stave off a late Jazz comeback.

"Obviously, Jaxson has been in a starting role for us before, so very easy for him to step in and into that role," James said. "But Maxi gave us big-time minutes. Brought physicality, had a big-time move towards the end to get that dunk."

Hayes and Kleber Will Receive Increased Run

As Ayton's status for the Lakers' Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers is unknown, Redick told reporters that both Kleber and Hayes must stay ready should their numbers be called again.

"I mean, everybody's got to be ready again," Redick said. "I don't want to speculate on DA, but we feel confident that we have enough options."

Ayton's status for Tuesday's game will not be revealed until the Lakers release their injury report ahead of their 8 p.m. PT matchup against their crosstown rival.

