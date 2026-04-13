Lakers Get Disappointing News on Austin Reaves Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the first round of the NBA playoffs without two of their best players, and now the timeline on one of them has gotten a little clearer, but not in a good way.

ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on April 13 and gave an update on both Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. On Reaves, Charania said:

"Austin Reaves, he's out for majority of this First Round series, most likely probably the earliest for him is going to be that first week of May. So they have a tall task now facing Houston in this First Round." Shams Charania

Shams on Luka:



"He spent the last week in Spain from my understanding, the majority of time in Spain, he underwent multiple injection treatments in that hamstring. My understanding is he'll be back in the states on Tuesday and they're gonna reevaluate him"



On Austin:



"The… pic.twitter.com/lIiLXz9m45 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 13, 2026

Reaves suffered a Grade 2 oblique muscle strain during the Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, an injury that also ended his regular season early. The oblique is the muscle group that runs along your core, and a Grade 2 strain means a partial tear, which gets aggravated with almost every movement on a basketball court.

With Reaves mostly ruled out of the first round and Doncic's return still uncertain, LeBron James will have to carry this team against the Houston Rockets largely on his own.

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