Doctor Warns Lakers' Austin Reaves Oblique Injury Could Get Worse

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a nightmare scenario heading into the playoffs, with Austin Reaves sidelined by a Grade 2 oblique strain, expected to keep him out 4-6 weeks.

Experts caution that rushing his return could lead to severe setbacks, potentially derailing LA's postseason run. As Luka Doncic's hamstring woes added the crisis, LeBron James steps up amid uncertainty.

Doctor's Dire Warning on Reaves' Oblique

In a detailed breakdown on the Hoops Rehab Show. Dr. Evan Jeffries dissected the dangers of Reaves' injury, emphasizing fresh tissue vulnerability.

"That tissue whenever you lay down new tissue, it is brand new and fresh. That has a tendency to actually tear earlier if you come back too soon," he stated.

He warned of short-term aggravation and long-term complications, such as reduced stability, drawing parallels to past NBA cases.

He also highlighted rotational stress in basketball, worsening oblique tears, noting pain tolerance often masks severity. His analysis aligns with reports of Reaves missing the regular season's end, urging caution over injections like those Danny Green once used.

Why this hurts the Lakers even more

Reaves'​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ injury comes in addition to Luka Doncic's Grade 2 hamstring strain, which means the Lakers' starting backcourt is basically wiped out going into the postseason. The Lakers were given a four-to-six-week timeline for both players, so it's quite probable they'll make the playoffs without their two main offensive players and secondary playmakers.

The Hoops Rehab host put it bluntly: “I haven't seen a a team go into the playoffs as badly injured as the Lakers have I've seen in a long time, especially when it comes to your star players. ”

That thought ties Reaves’ oblique concern directly into the franchise’s odds: a team that looked like a top‑three seed in the West is now navigating a minefield of soft‑tissue injuries, with each player’s return carrying a real risk of reinjury.

The LeBron angle

Adding​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to the layers of fine-tuning, LeBron James was out for the Lakers' vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, a decision that even the broadcast commentator deemed "a very, very, very smart decision."

The message is clear: the 41-year-old veteran will have to be in tip-top shape for the playoffs, where his minutes and intensity will be very high with Doncic and Reaves out.

Reports now indicate that LeBron has been cleared for the next game, which looms against the Golden State Warriors. That sets up a tricky balance: use him enough to maintain game rhythm without reigniting his foot issues.

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