Lakers Notes: LA Makes G League Trade, 7 Players on Injury Report, Shaq’s $180,000 Car Stolen
The Los Angeles Lakers completed a G-League trade, transferring forward Dillon Jones to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for G-League draft assets.
For the Lakers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Los Angeles has seven players on the injury report.
Guard Luka Doncic is dealing with a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion, while Gabe Vincent is suffering from a left ankle sprain. Both players are out, along with LeBron James, who is nursing a nerve issue.
Adou Thiero and Maxi Kleber have been out since the start of the season, and they will miss Wednesday's game.
Jaxson Hayes (knee) and Marcus Smart (quad) are both questionable for the game.
Finally, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal had an expensive Land Rover stolen from him, worth $180,000.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
