Lakers vs Bucks Clash Receives Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for their second game in as many nights, each coming off Friday night victories.
Milwaukee's best player, nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, had been downgraded as merely probable to suit up through his lingering left knee patellar tendinopathy.
Now, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the two-time league MVP has been upgraded and will suit up.
This story will be updated...
