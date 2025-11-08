Lakers vs Hawks Expert Predictions Ahead of First Meeting This Season
Whether or not any of LeBron James, Luka Doncic or sometimes even Austin Reaves are healthy, the Los Angeles Lakers have proven that they can piece together wins this season.
On Saturday night, the 7-2 Lakers will be squaring off against the 4-5 Atlanta Hawks, in Atlanta, without either James (sciatica) or Reaves (right groin strain). According to the league's latest injury report, rookie forward Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) will have to wait another game to make his pro debut, while veteran point guard Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) remains on the shelf. Backup center Maxi Kleber is merely questionable, and could suit up.
The Hawks, meanwhile, will be without All-Star point guard Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain), center Kristaps Porzingis (illness management), swingman Luke Kennard (illness), rookie forward Nikola Djurisic (right elbow sprain), or two-way player Eli John Ndiaye. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (low back sprain) and Jalen Johnson (right quad contusion) are both questionable.
The Lakers in theory will have the shooting, size and depth to handle a depleted Hawks club, even on the road. Here are out expert predictions.
Can Rui Hachimura Keep Up This Scoring Clip?
Hachimura has been quietly averaging a career-high 16.7 points on .589/.472/.750 shooting splits, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals through the Lakers' first nine games. The 6-foot-8 Gonzaga product is on an expiring contract, and clearly is gunning for a raise when he hits restricted free agency next summer. In addition to his solid off-ball offense, Hachimura has been surprisingly useful on the other end.
He proved critical defending Victor Wembanyama during LA's 118-116 surprise win against the mighty San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Who'll Step Up As The Hawks Leading Scorer?
The Hawks will be without Young and Porzingis, and possibly Johnson and Alexander-Walker — their four leading scorers.
Backup big man Onyeka Okongwu, their fifth-leading scorer at 12.0 points per, needs to receive the ball to be effective, but he'll likely get more touches. Dyson Daniels will handle more, as will second-year former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. The Lakers' defense will be keyed in on both those players, especially if Johnson and Alexander-Walker sit.
Can Los Angeles Win Its Sixth Straight Game?
The Lakers' good fortune has to run out at some point, right?
Maybe, but not today. Doncic has been on an absolute tear (Daniels will have his hands full guarding him), and with role players like Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia stepping up, the Lakers have enough juice on offense to survive the absences of James and Reaves.
Lakers 115, Hawks 107.
