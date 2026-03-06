Magic Johnson Reacts to Lakers' LeBron James Breaking Another NBA Record

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ tough 120-113 road loss against the Denver Nuggets, star forward LeBron James added another historic feat to his resume.

The 41-year-old surpassed Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time mark for most made field goals. He reached that mark after making a fadeaway baseline jumper with 11.6 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was once thought to be an untouchable league record given Abdul-Jabbar’s sustained offensive excellence. However, James, in his 23rd season, reached that impressive feat, moving ahead of the all-time great.

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to LeBron James Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“I want to congratulate Lakers legend and superstar LeBron James on becoming the all-time leader for field goals made in NBA history - passing my Showtime Lakers teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!” Johnson wrote on X.

This marks yet another all-time record that he has surpassed Abdul-Jabbar, as he overtook the all-time points scored mark from him in 2023.

It further underlines James’ legendary career as he’s sustained a high level of play in his 23rd campaign. He is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

James has added a few other notable career achievements to his resume this season, such as last week when he joined Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant as the only players in franchise history to make 1,000 three-pointers.

The four-time NBA champion also moved ahead of Bryant (60) for the team’s all-time record with 61 games with 30-point double-doubles.

James still appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank to play at an All-Star level, which may likely see him suit up for a 24th season. It could see him add more NBA records to his name and further stretch the lead he has in the ones he holds to potentially untouchable heights.

Lakers Remain in Sixth Spot in Western Conference Standings

After the Lakers saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday, the team remains in the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles now sits 1.5 games behind Denver for the fifth seed, and trails the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by 2.5 games.

The Lakers also hold a two-game edge over the Phoenix Suns, who are in the seventh spot, to avoid the playoff play-in tournament scenario altogether.

They will try to get back on track on Friday night at home against the Indiana Pacers.

