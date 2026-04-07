Rich Paul Drops Worrying Luka Doncic Injury Update for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have four games left in the regular season, sitting fourth in the West with the playoffs starting April 18. A week ago, they looked like a legitimate threat. Now, with two of their best players hurt, that picture has changed fast.

Rich Paul, one of the most connected figures in the NBA, weighed in on the situation via the Game Over show.

"Luka and Reaves are injured. Luka is out, it's trending he's going to be out a lot longer than Austin Reaves." Rich Paul

Nobody knows if Paul had fresh information or was just calling it as he sees it. But the worrying part is this: Doncic went to Spain specifically to speed up his recovery, with the hope of getting back before or around the same time as Reaves. Paul is saying that is not how it is trending.

Rich Paul says it’s trending Luka Doncic could be out “a lot longer” than Austin Reaves:



“Luka and Reaves are injured. Luka is out, it’s trending he’s going to be out a lot longer than Austin Reaves”



(Via Game Over) pic.twitter.com/s1CeYZ4qX4 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 7, 2026

Doncic went down with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain during the Lakers' blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and was ruled out for the rest of the regular season. A day later, Austin Reaves was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain, with a four to six week recovery window. Two stars, two injuries, one brutal stretch.

Doncic has since traveled to Spain to receive an injection procedure directly in the hamstring area, trying to push his timeline from the typical four to six weeks down to around two to four. It is the same thinking that led Kobe Bryant to seek treatment in Germany during his playing days, buying back time that injuries take away.

What Luka Doncic's Injury Means for the Lakers Playoffs

The stakes here go beyond just missing games. This season, Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, and scored 600 points in March alone, one of just a few players to ever do that.

He has played 64 games, one short of the 65-game threshold for award eligibility, and his agent, Bill Duffy, is applying for an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge to protect his awards candidacy.

On the court, the Lakers are now leaning entirely on a 41-year-old LeBron James to hold things together. That was already on full display in their first game without both stars, a 134-128 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, where LeBron put up 30 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists but could not finish it.

The playoffs start April 18. The Spain trip is Doncic doing everything he can to make it back. Whether Rich Paul's comment signals something worse or is just the known reality in blunt words, the Lakers can only wait and hope the hamstring cooperates.

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