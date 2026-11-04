The Los Angeles Lakers have entered a new era this season.

After eight seasons with LeBron James as the franchise player, the Lakers have turned over a new leaf with Luka Doncic.

Doncic is expected to lead the Lakers to heights they've been accustomed to throughout their storied history.

It will be a tall order, but Doncic is well prepared for it. As for James, he will try to win his fifth NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he could finish his NBA career.

James may not be a Laker anymore, but there is no doubting his greatness throughout his 24-year career and certainly his right with the Lakers. While it was filled with ups and downs, he has certainly cemented himself as one of the greatest ever to wear the Purple and Gold.

Terrell Owens Questions LeBron James’ Killer Instinct in GOAT Debate

Although the 41-year-old has accomplished everything a player can, he's still widely criticized in the GOAT debate. NFL legend Terrell Owens criticized James.

In Owens' recent podcast, Get TO the Point, the NFL Hall of Famer used James' killer instinct or lack thereof as the reason he doesn't consider him the GOAT.

“It's just the way the killer instinct is – it's the way you go about winning, Owens said.

"It's the approach to the game. It's the mentality. He doesn't check that box for a lot of people that say you're great at basketball, you do a lot of great things well, but it's that one thing that's missing that makes him a dog, that makes him like that eclipse that puts him in that category… And he's disappeared in the fourth quarter in a lot of games that he could have been the superstar."

James' killer instinct is one of the more debated topics when it comes to his status as the greatest of all time.

LeBron James’ Legacy Remains Secure Despite Terrell Owens’ Criticism

Many believe the former Lakers superstar has always lacked that throughout his entire career, especially compared to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Compared to Jordan and Bryant, many critics believe that James doesn't visibly demand every last shot, play with outward aggression or shoulder scoring responsibility themselves.

Whether fair or not, there's no doubting James' ability in the clutch. He holds the record for the most playoff buzzer-beaters in NBA history and delivered arguably the most historic and iconic playoff play with his 2016 NBA Finals Game 7 block on Andre Iguodala.

Owens is entitled to his own opinion; however, there is no doubting James' place among the NBA greats.

James left Los Angeles for Philadelphia this past summer. The four-time NBA champion signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers that includes a player option for the second year.

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