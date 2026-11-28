On Friday, the stage was set for an all-out battle between potentially the two best teams in the NBA, with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs playing host to Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the end, however, the Spurs prevailed and eliminated the Lakers from the NBA Cup, but Doncic and company did not go down without a fight. It was a hard-fought battle and proved that the Lakers are for real this season.

Victor Wembanyama: Lakers Are ‘For Real’

After the game, Victor Wembanyama spoke to the media and made a surprising admission about the Lakers, as before this matchup, he didn't know whether or not this new-look squad was the real deal.

Wemby says the Lakers are for real, admitting he previously had his doubts about how good they were. pic.twitter.com/tbX9yWDZMN — Showtime Luka (@showtimeluka) November 28, 2026

“I was surprised of the quality of the game that they offered and he offered, collectively,” Wembanyama said. “I know what to expect of Luka. As a team I wasn’t sure what they were built of, at least from the start of the season, but it’s real. It’s for real, they’re good.”

With Wembanyama being a straight shooter and someone who doesn't beat around the bush, this is a pretty strong statement from one of the best players in the league and the legitimate NBA MVP candidate.

Although it wasn't a high-scoring affair, with the Spurs coming out on top 99-96, the game was as advertised, with Doncic and Wembanyama putting on a show in San Antonio.

Doncic led the way in the scoring column with a game-high 31 points to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals, while Wembanyama also had a solid performance, finishing with 25 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists.

As a result of the loss, the Lakers are now in second place in the Western Conference with a 15-4 record. The Spurs are just ahead of Los Angeles at 16-4.

The Lakers won’t face the Spurs again until Feb. 4, when they’ll head back to San Antonio for what will certainly be a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best teams in the league and the two leading candidates for NBA MVP.

Along with what will be a must-see showdown in Texas, this game will be played ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 11, so there will likely be some added drama and storylines ahead of this game, with both teams potentially looking to make moves for the final stretch of the 2026-27 campaign.

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