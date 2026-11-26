The Los Angeles Lakers had a relatively easy 18-game stretch to start the season, and they took advantage of it (for the most part).

The Lakers went 15-3 in their first 18 games and played seven games against teams above .500, going 6-1.

Not everything was easy for the Lakers, but they did their job. This next stretch, however, will present an entirely different challenge. The Lakers are hitting the road for a four-game trip, and the first is as tough as it gets.

Los Angeles will take on the San Antonio Spurs, who are also 15-3, tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA.

For the first time this season, the two best teams in the West will square off.

This matchup carries plenty of intrigue. While the Spurs' place at the top of the Western Conference was expected by many, the Lakers' emergence as a contender has been more of a surprise.

The play of Luka Doncic is the biggest reason why, and that goes for the play of the role players as well. The Lakers are proving to be more than the sum of their parts, but the star players are also doing their job, including Walker Kessler.

Walker Kessler Reveals Lakers Are Modeling Their Defense After Victor Wembanyama

Kessler has been everything the Lakers could have hoped for and more, especially for a team that desperately needed a reliable presence at center. The 25-year-old will now face his toughest challenge of the season: Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

After Monday’s contest, Kessler said he's looking forward to the contest both as a team and personally. Kessler also admitted that the team is taking notes from the Spurs' defensive approach.

"San Antonio is a very, very talented team," Kessler said. "Specifically Wemby is, you know, there's unprecedented what he's doing, what he's putting up.We kind of do model our defense a little bit after because Wemby's protecting the paint at a very efficient rate right now. So we do model that. But according to that game me personally, I'm just so excited to be against a team ike that. It's going to be a lot of fun and I'm looking forward to it.”

Lakers Face Major Test Against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

Wembanyama alone presents a ton of problems for an opposing offense. Standing at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, as well as guard-like perimeter mobility, it’s tough to even contain the young superstar.

No other player comes close to matching those attributes. Kessler, however, has the tools to slow down Wembanyama due to his massive wingspan, high-level shot-blocking instincts, and defensive versatility, as he's able to drop coverage, weak-side roam and occasionally perimeter switch.

The Lakers believe they are well-equipped not only to hang around but beat the top contenders in the league. Los Angeles will be put to the test on Friday.

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