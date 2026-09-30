Walker Kessler Believes New-Look Lakers Will Be 'Nasty' Defensively

The Los Angeles Lakers officially have the star center they were looking for heading into the NBA offseason, acquiring Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz.

Kessler is a massive upgrade at the center position and will be expected to be the anchor of the defense for the foreseeable future.

Walker Kessler Believes Lakers Will Be a ‘Nasty Defensive Team’

With the Lakers bringing in Kessler and other defensive-minded players like Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, Los Angeles should be much improved defensively.

After the team’s first practice training camp earlier this week, Kessler raved about what he sees with this new-look roster on the defensive end of the basketball floor.

“Listen, I think we’re gonna be a nasty defensive team,” Kessler said. “I’m just being honest. These guys hound the ball on the perimeter, and I think (Kevon Looney’s) mind and his positioning on defense is elite too. We’re gonna be really good defensively. We have a lot of, a lot of defensive tools.”

Several of the Lakers' newcomers talked about how important it will be to be a defensive force this season, namely Kessler, Thybulle, Williams, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

Clearly, everyone on the squad has gotten the message from third-year head coach JJ Redick about wanting to be a solid team defensively, so it seems fairly obvious that players who excel on that end of the floor will be getting the minutes during the 2026-27 campaign.

Walker Kessler: ‘I Feel 110%’

Last season, Kessler played in only five regular-season games for the Jazz after suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum.

With Kessler going down with the first severe injury of his NBA career, there was obviously a concern for the Los Angeles Lakers before trading for the rising star, as they didn’t want to commit to a big man who might turn out to be injury-prone.

However, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office did their homework on Kessler, speaking with his doctors, and are confident in Kessler’s staying healthy to begin his stint in Los Angeles.

Also, Kessler made it clear during Lakers media day that he’s fully healthy heading into training camp.

“I’ll speak to the health. I feel 110 percent,” Kessler said. “My shoulder feels better than it’s ever felt. To have that confidence in playing is going to be really important. As far as my injury, speaking to Rob [Pelinka] and then JJ [Redick], we haven’t really talked about it because they believe in it. It’s back to better than what it was. So there’s no question in my mind about it.”

This is great news for the Lakers, with Kessler ready to be the team’s anchor on defense right away. It’ll be interesting to see how Thybulle and Williams can help this team on the perimeter and potentially thrive defensively with Kessler protecting the rim and guarding the paint.

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