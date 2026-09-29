3 Major Takeaways From Lakers Media Day as New Era Begins

After months of anticipation following a wild NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers got back to work on Monday, hosting media day at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo.

From the stars on the new-look roster like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler to players potentially on the roster bubble heading into training camp like Bronny James, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht, every player from top to bottom, except players on two-way contracts and those brought for camp, stepped to the podium and spoke to the media.

Here are three takeaways from what I saw while in attendance at Lakers media day.

The Lakers Are Officially Luka Doncic’s Team

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Luka Doncic (77) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main goal for longtime general manager Rob Pelinka heading into the offseason was to build the roster around superstar guard Luka Doncic, which addresses his strengths.

Obviously, the Lakers brass was adamant about re-signing Austin Reaves as well, but putting the right pieces around Doncic moving forward took priority.

Then the team pulled off one of the biggest surprise moves of the summer, landing rising star Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz.

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Austin Reeves (15) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with all the moves made, the LeBron James era came to an end, which Doncic was asked about during media day, as the focus is now solely on the 27-year-old for the foreseeable future.

“It's a new challenge,” Doncic said. “I was in this position in my career a lot of times, so it's not new to me, but I feel great. I feel excited, and like I said, I'm ready to go. It's been a long time since I played basketball, so I'm ready.”

Doncic is embracing the challenge of being the new face of the storied NBA franchise and can’t wait to get back on the hardwood to kick off the new era of Lakers basketball.

JJ Redick’s Vision for the Lakers’ Defense Is Becoming Clear

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Walker Kessler (14) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that repeatedly came up among many of the players who spoke on Monday was the emphasis on being a good defensive team.

The addition of Kessler was a significant part of the Lakers' trying to turn the corner defensively, as he’s one of the best two-way centers in the league today and will be a massive upgrade at the five spot on both ends of the floor.

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Quentin Grimes (5) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran newcomer Quentin Grimes talked about the impact that Kessler will have on this new-look Lakers squad.

“It makes it easier, honestly, to pressure the ball a little more because if even if you do happen to get beat because you're pressuring the ball so hard that you got to run in a Walker Kessler in the paint who's 7’2” and is gonna block shots,” Grimes said of Kessler’s paint presence. “So it makes it my job easier, and I can probably take more risks and just be more physical because I know he'll be up there on the screen. … He's one of the best rim protectors in the league for a reason.”

Grimes is another player the team brought in to help raise the level of defensive play, as he mentioned on the podium.

“We're really trying to set that tone,” Grimes said. “Me, Collin [Sexton] Matisse [Thybulle], Ziaire [Williams], just to try to set that tone of being one of the toughest and hardest playing teams defensively on that end as well.”

Matisse Thybulle, who I believe will be the Lakers’ best perimeter defender next season and will work extremely well with Kessler on the court, feels the same way as Grimes when it comes to the up-and-coming center.

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Matisse Thybulle (26) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“For me personally, I'm really excited to play with Walker on the defensive end just to have someone who can command the paint and protect the rim,” Thybulle said. “It allows me to be more aggressive, and I think a lot of other guys who speak to that, as well as Ziaire, Collin, Quetin, all feel the same way, and so just to know that I get to go out there and play with some of the best players on the offensive end, and also for myself, just feel like I can fully live up to my defensive potential because of having a rim protector like Walker is really exciting.”

This new-look roster appears highly motivated and excited to play alongside Kessler, who may very well unlock something special for this Lakers squad as the anchor of the defense.

Almost Nothing Is Guaranteed Behind the Lakers’ Core

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When training camp gets underway this week, there will be a lot at stake for the majority of the players on this squad, as jobs will be on the line and starting spots will be up for grabs, as head coach JJ Redick said during his latest press conference.

Every player on the roster will be looking to prove his worth and make a case to either be a starter or to play heavy minutes in Redick’s rotation during the 2026-27 NBA season.

There will be no shortage of motivation heading into camp and the NBA preseason that follows, as stakes are high with opportunities galore for a team trying to find its identity before the season opener on Oct. 21.

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Ziaire Williams (11) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grimes and Thybulle both threw their hat in the ring when it comes to their desire to be a starter.

“I feel like having that competition aspect to go out there and try to fight for a starting spot It's gonna be big for our team,” Grimes said. “Not only just for me or whoever wants to get that position just as a whole and collectively to just no matter what we're competing at every single day.”

With two starting spots open, with Doncic, Reaves and Kessler expected to be locks, Thybulle knows he can be a starter on this team and is willing to prove that to Redick and his coaching staff.

“I've been in the league for a while now, and I know what I'm capable of,” Thybulle said. “I know that how I play impacts winning, and I know how much JJ values that, and for me, it's just being able to be in a position where I can do that.

“That's all I want to do, and whether that means I'm in the starting lineup or I'm in the rotation or what, that's not up for me to decide, but I can show up and do my job.”

Lakers training camp is going to be a battle, with many motivated players stepping up and ready to go to war to prove they deserve a substantial role on this revamped roster, creating a competitive environment that’ll have this team ready for the 82-game grind.

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