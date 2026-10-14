The Los Angeles Lakers have only two games left on their preseason schedule, with the storied franchise set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of this fourth of five preseason games, there’s been a lot of speculation about whether Walker Kessler and/or Collin Sexton would make their Lakers debuts. Kessler is dealing with a finger injury, while Sexton has been battling a lower-leg issue.

Walker Kessler Will Make Lakers Debut vs. Warriors

After missing the team’s first three preseason games due to an injured pinky finger, Kessler will finally suit up in purple and gold for the first time, via Jovan Buha.

JJ Redick said Walker Kessler is making his preseason debut tonight vs. Golden State. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 14, 2026

With head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff still not knowing what their revamped squad looks like with Kessler patrolling the paint, the 25-year-old making his long-awaited debut is a step in the right direction, which could also help shape the starting lineup.

Redick has said repeatedly that two starting spots are up for grabs to play alongside Kessler, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The third-year head coach mentioned earlier this week that it has been difficult to decide on his starting lineup due to injuries.

“It's hard because we've just been a little disjointed with the guys being banged up, so there's nothing definitive yet,” Redick said of the Lakers’ starting lineup.

Luka Doncic Getting 'Planned Night Off' Against Warriors

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, Doncic won't be playing against the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Luka Dončić has had this as a planned night off. Walker Kessler will make his preseason debut. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 14, 2026

An unfortunate development considering Kessler is making his Lakers debut, but understandable with the superstar guard heading into another 82-game season.

Along with Doncic resting on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, the Lakers will be without a few other key players, like Sexton, Ziaire Williams, Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr, according to Khobi Price of The California Post.

Luka Doncic is getting the night off tonight vs. the Warriors – no injury, per JJ Redick.



Ziaire Williams, Adou Thiero, Cameron Carr and Collin Sexton are out and remain day-to-day. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 14, 2026

Following Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas, the Lakers will head home and prepare for the fifth and final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 16.

The Lakers will need to have their roster cut down to the maximum of 15 players while also having the starting lineup set before the season-opening matchup against Stephen Curry and company on Oct. 21, meaning the final two preseason games will be crucial to the decision-making process for Redick.

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