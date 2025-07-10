BREAKING: Orlando Magic Loses Key Piece To Phoenix Suns
The Orlando Magic coaching staff is getting a bit of a shakeup according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"The Phoenix Suns are hiring Orlando Magic assistant Jesse Mermuys as a top assistant coach on Jordan Ott's staff, sources tell ESPN. Critical hire for Ott to lure a lead assistant from a well-respected Magic staff," Charania tweeted.
Mermuys, 44, has been with the Magic since Jamahl Mosley was hired as coach in 2021. Before coming to central Florida, Mermuys coached as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets (2008-12), Houston Rockets (2012-13), Toronto Raptors (2013-16), Toronto Raptors (2013-16), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19) and Sacramento Kings (2019-21).
Mermuys also spent time as the coach for Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate, from 2015-16.
Mermuys coached the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League in 2022, the year Paolo Banchero arrived in Orlando as the No. 1 pick.
The former Magic assistant coach went to high school in Tucson and attended the University of Arizona, so a move to the Suns has him returning home.
While Mermuys is a loss for the Magic, the team has added God Shammgod and Joe Prunty to the coaching staff earlier in the offseason. Both are potential replacements.
In the meantime, the Magic are participating in Summer League with their debut tonight against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET.
