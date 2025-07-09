Orlando Magic Rookie Sounds Off Ahead of Summer League Debut
Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson is set to make his team debut at the Las Vegas Summer League this week.
Richardson, the No. 25 pick out of Michigan State, is looking to prove himself to teams that could have drafted him sooner.
He recently spoke about the chip on his shoulder he plays with every time he steps on the court.
"You know, being a smaller guard in the NBA, you always kind of have that chip on your shoulder. People are going to try to pick on you defensively," Richardson said. "So, you know, just coming out, playing as hard as I can defensively offensively, just trying to make everybody better."
Richardson, 19, comes into the league with massive shoes to fill. His dad, Jason, played 14 years in the NBA, two of which came with the Magic from 2010-12.
On top of that, he's about six inches shorter than his dad, who stood 6-6 and played shooting guard during his time in the NBA. Jase projects to be a point guard, which comes with its fair share of challenges.
In a world where bigger guards are taking over in the backcourt, Jase comes into the league at a disadvantage. However, there is opportunity for him to use it to his advantage when he's on the court with the Magic.
The Magic's Summer League run starts Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Sacramento Kings. The game can be watched on NBA TV.
