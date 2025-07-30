Brooklyn Nets Could Target Orlando Magic Guard In Trade Talks
The Orlando Magic are ready for the upcoming season. General manager Anthony Parker led the efforts in making the blockbuster trade they felt they needed to make. They've made the signings they needed to make in the form of guard Tyus Jones and re-signing veteran big man Mo Wagner.
The Magic drafted Jase Richardson in the first round of the NBA Draft this summer and they've retained their entire young core from last season. All that's left for Orlando to do is to put this revamped and reloaded squad onto the court.
However, the Brooklyn Nets organization might be analyzing Orlando's timeline differently. Inside the Nets on SI considers Anthony Black a trade target for the young Brooklyn team. They wrote Tuesday morning, "he's a rotational-level guard, though he'll likely be pushed further down the backcourt depth chart with the addition of Desmond Bane." Other guards on Orlando's roster include injury-prone Jalen Suggs, rookie Jase Richardson, and former Michigan Wolverine Jett Howard.
Black averaged 24.2 minutes, 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in his second season. Inside the Nets emphasized that Orlando likely has no plans to deal the young guard. "Anthony Black is still very much ingrained in the Magic's core as they gear up to try and take the Eastern Conference down," SI said.
A combination of his potential slip down the depth chart along with the possibility of maximizing his value by trading for a proven veteran or two is SI's reasoning for why Orlando might want to trade Black. Inside the Nets believes the former Arkansas guard would be a major piece of Brooklyn's future.
"If Orlando wanted to capitalize on his value and upgrade with veterans, he'd liely blossom as a lead guard in Brooklyn."
