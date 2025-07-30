Orlando Magic Legend Makes Strong Claim Regarding Victor Wembanyama
Dwight Howard is a four-time defensive player of the year known for his aggressive play style on both ends of the floor. Howard spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers, drawing comparisons to Shaquille O'Neal. This comparison wasn't only because they played for the same teams , but because of the way Howard single-handedly dominated games.
The aggressive approach to basketball that led Dwight Howard all the way to a championship victory as the starting center for the Lakers in 2020 is the same approach the Magic legend wants San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama to take.
"It's no way I'm not dunking on everybody until someone stop me, I'm 7-foot-5. Who is going to stop me," Howard said about how he'd play if he were Wembanyama. "Imagine if he put all his energy towards going to the basket every single play, who's going to stop him? Now you're getting teams in foul trouble, now you can play your finesse game."
Howard was vocal about his dislike for the amount of threes Wemby takes. The Spurs big man averaged 8.8 threes last season. "After you've already beaten them up for two quarters, they're at your mercy, but don't come into the game, 'I'm shooting threes'," Howard emphasized.
Fifteen-time All-Star Kevin Garnett weighed in on Wembanyama's approach to basketball as well. He pondered whether or not this shift in play style among big men is good or bad for the NBA's future. "Before halftime he had like 6, 7 threes up. Normally that would be in a whole game. I only say that to say 'where are we going with this?'...defense ain't locked in 'til we get to the playoffs," Garnett said on the ripple effect a more open game creates.
Howard closed his thoughts on Wemby and the newer fast-paced style of basketball with an impactful closing statement. "Now, the floor is so spread out people don't want to leave shooters. It's like a mix, it's like a bad brand of basketball but it's something we've never seen cause we got everybody trying to be like Golden State and them, but you don't have the greatest shooter on your team."
Wemby averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals last season.
