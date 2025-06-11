Chaotic Offseason Plan Could Help Orlando Magic Add Rising Star
The Orlando Magic face the challenge of rebuilding their offense this offseason around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. With a variety of assets, they can either take a conservative approach through the draft or go all-in to land a proven shot creator.
Since NBA insider Kevin O’Connor reported the New Orleans Pelicans may have no untouchables, the Magic are speculated to pursue rising star Trey Murphy III. Salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan proposed a potential blockbuster deal involving three first-round picks and additional players.
Orlando Magic Receive: Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jarrett Allen, Anthony Black, 2026 first-round pick swap, 2027 second-round pick and Gary Harris
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Goga Bitadze and pick No. 25
"That's exactly who the Magic would want to target as their scorer, Gozlan said. "Six-foot-eight fits the archetype of player that they want on the roster, just a lot of size to play the two. That's exactly in the Magic's wheelhouse, and hopefully doesn't take away too much from their defense. His contract is amazing. He's got a four-year deal worth $112 million. So an average of $27 million a year, starts at $25 million for this year and tops out at $31 million. So not only are they getting a player that fits, but they're also getting the exact type of contract that would fit their payroll structure to help as they navigate the cost of a very expensive roster in the coming years."
Despite averaging a career-high 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, Murphy III could complicate their future salary in a potential three-team deal. Yossi Gozlan predicts the Magic would follow it with a salary dump, sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jett Howard and pick No. 16 for a second-rounder to make room for Ty Jerome.
"So the Magic dropped 20 spots in this draft for doing this," Gozlan added. "But they are getting off the contract of Caldwell-Pope and Howard. That saves them like $30 million when you include the salaries of the draft picks involved."
