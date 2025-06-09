Legendary Sixth Man Puts Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero In Rare Company
Paolo Banchero, 22, is undoubtedly a rising star already. He's earned Rookie of the Year and an All-Star selection in just three seasons while leading the Orlando Magic's rebuild. Missing approximately half of the season slowed progress, but he still ranks among the best rising superstars.
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams played "Start, Bench and Cut" on Fanduel's Run It Back, choosing between Cade Cunningham, Banchero and LaMelo Ball.
He started Cunningham, benched Banchero and cut Ball, stating Banchero is still blossoming into a star.
"I'm going to go as the pictures go," Williams said. "I got Cade still having the highest ceiling. Paolo is right there. And then I got to cut LaMelo Ball as having the highest ceiling. This was a tough one. All of these guys still got a lot of basketball to be played, a lot of things to accomplish in their careers, but for the most part, I feel like I got a good sense of where LaMelo Ball is in his career and what type of player that he's gonna be. We're still writing a book on these other two guys. So I'm gonna start Cade, I'm gonna bench Paolo, and I'm gonna have to cut LaMelo."
"Couldn't agree more," Chandler Parsons added.
The former No. 1 pick averaged a career-high 25.9 points and 4.8 assists as the main option. Now, surrounding him with stronger talent to make a push for the NBA Finals next season is the priority.
