Proposed Deal Lands Orlando Magic Previously Pursued Offensive-Minded Guard

Just days after NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Orlando Magic pursued guard Malik Monk before he re-signed with the Sacramento Kings last summer, their interest could resurface as the Kings could consider a potential rebuild.
Sacramento Kings On SI recently proposed a trade landing the Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Orlando.
Magic Receive: Malik Monk, Devin Carter
Kings Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tristan da Silva and No. 16 pick
"The Magic are coming off an impressive season where they battled through injuries to finish with 41 wins, but faltered in the first round of the playoffs," the article wrote. "Falling in five games to the Boston Celtics. One of the Magic's biggest issues is that they lack a true creator around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They boasted the league's second-best defense last season, but the fourth-worst offense. Bringing in Monk should help balance out the Magic and give them not only another scorer but also a facilitator."
Monk, 27, would give the Magic a reliable third scoring option after a career year. He averaged 17.2 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 32.5 percent from the perimeter. Appearing in at least 70 games in four of his eight seasons displays dependable durability.
Despite Monk being the centerpiece of the deal, Carter could provide a solid defensive presence.
"They could also bring in Carter to be a potential Cole Anthony replacement should they choose to move Anthony in a follow-up trade," the article said. "With a defensive motor, Carter could slot in well to the Magic's scheme on that side of the ball."
