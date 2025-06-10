The Magic Insider

NBA Insiders Propose Orlando Magic Make Risky Shift For $195 Million All-Star

Jan 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) takes a shot against the Utah Jazz at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
As the offseason approaches, the Orlando Magic are widely expected to explore the market for a proven shot creator. While adding a guard remains a top priority, targeting a stretch big to help expand the offense is also a possibility. Yahoo Sports insider Kevin O’Connor recently proposed a trade sending Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, and a first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix thinks Markkannen could be the shooter they need to become true contenders.

"If that's on the table, I would be surprised if Orlando didn't make a move," Mannix said. "They finished the year as the seventh seed in the East. They're one shot maker away, one offensive player away, from being a top-four team again. With organic improvements, they're going to get better, and with one more offensive player, they're legit. They're a team I'm really watching, because they've got some young pieces out there."

Markkanen, 28, has averaged 23 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from three-point range in his three seasons with the Jazz. One concernis he’s guaranteed at least $46 million over the next four seasons while earning $53 million in the final year. Coming off a down year due to injuries, that price tag could be a major risk.

"There's certainly a debate about whether or not he can transform, let's say Orlando, for example," Mannix said. "Does he turn Orlando into a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference? A team that needs that kind of offensive boost? I don't know the answer to that, but I do think that Utah has no use for Lauri Markkanen."

