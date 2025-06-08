Orlando Magic Could Trade For $112 Million Rising Star On Struggling Team
The Orlando Magic rebuild is nearing its end, with contract extensions for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs set to kick in next season. Each will earn at least $35 million, pushing for a shift toward title contention.
One new name that could help address a significant need in scoring is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.
Following a disastrous 21-win season, New Orleans Pelicans could be headed for a full rebuild. Yahoo Sport's Kevin O’Connor recently reported that they are exploring trade options across the league.
"There are no untouchables in New Orleans," O'Connor wrote. "League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster. They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available. For now, let’s give them Kon Knueppel in this mock draft because he could fit on any roster with his skill-set."
The Magic could capitalize on a deal sending young assets and first-round picks for the rising scorer. Murphy III averaged 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds on 36.1 percent shooting from 3-point range before a shoulder injury ended his season.
Magic Receive: Trey Murphy III
Pelicans Receive: Cole Anthony, Goga Bitadze, Tristan da Silva, No. 16 pick, 2027 lottery-protected first-round pick
When healthy, Murphy's athleticism stands out. He boasts the ability to run the court, finish at the rim, and consistently hit from beyond the arc.
Along with receiving a paint presence in Bitadze, the Pelicans can jumpstart their rebuild with da Silva and pick No. 16. The rookie averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds on an injury-plagued Magic team. With the ability to have a larger role, developing into a consistent starter could be a possibility.
