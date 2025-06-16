Colin Cowherd Puts Orlando Magic On Different Level After Desmond Bane Trade
With the Orlando Magic's acquisition of Desmond Bane, the team may be emulating the Indiana Pacers' model for success.
NBA insider Colin Cowherd believes the Magic are closely observing the NBA Finals contenders and recognizing the wide-open nature of the Eastern Conference next season, prompting them to make a strategic move that could propel them forward.
"What Orlando is saying is look at Indiana. Paolo Banchero is better than anybody potentially on Indiana. Can Franz Wagner be as as good as Pascal Siakam? Why not us? I think Orlando's looking at these finals and at the Pacers and saying Jayson Tatum's hurt for Boston, New York's got a ceiling offensively, why not us," Cowherd said?
Cowherd also reassured fans not to be concerned about the four unprotected first-round picks Orlando sent to Memphis, suggesting with the Magic expected to be a top contender in the east, those picks won't be needed.
"Don't worry about the draft picks. Yeah, I don't love giving up four first rounders, but Orlando is going to be a top five or six team in the league. They're going to be Indiana. So those picks at the bottom of the first round don't mean a ton and Bane's a real player," Cowherd emphasized.
"We watched them in the playoffs this year and we said it on this show during the series," he continued. "You don't want to play Orlando if they get another guy or if they mature, they have a chance to be Indiana next year."
With the addition of Bane, the Magic have acquired the key piece many believe will elevate them to a true threat in the league.
