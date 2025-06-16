Orlando Magic GM Expects Immediate Impact From Desmond Bane
The Orlando Magic have new life after acquiring Desmond Bane in a shocking blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bane, who turns 27 later this month, is one of the league's top 3-point shooters and is expected to help the Magic improve in that area after being the worst team from distance last season.
Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman emphasized the importance of adding Bane to help the team's offense moving forward.
"He can get his own shot. He can shoot off the dribble. He's an elite catch and shoot guy. But more importantly, he can play off that," Weltman said.
"If he's going to get a close out, he can make plays off the dribble, get by guys, set up the next guy. He creates advantages. You know, even when he doesn't have the ball, he knows how to move without the ball, so the gravity, the way that defenders just have to stick to him over screens off the ball is going to have a big impact on everyone else's game too."
Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists this past season for the Grizzlies while shooting just north of 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
The Magic had one of the league's roughest offenses last season, but they still finished 41-41. Adding Bane could be the piece Orlando needs to get into the upper echelon of teams in the Eastern Conference.
