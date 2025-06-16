The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic GM Expects Immediate Impact From Desmond Bane

The Orlando Magic should be a very different team, especially on offense, after the Desmond Bane trade.

Jeremy Brener

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane dribbles as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso defends.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane dribbles as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso defends. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic have new life after acquiring Desmond Bane in a shocking blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bane, who turns 27 later this month, is one of the league's top 3-point shooters and is expected to help the Magic improve in that area after being the worst team from distance last season.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman emphasized the importance of adding Bane to help the team's offense moving forward.

"He can get his own shot. He can shoot off the dribble. He's an elite catch and shoot guy. But more importantly, he can play off that," Weltman said.

"If he's going to get a close out, he can make plays off the dribble, get by guys, set up the next guy. He creates advantages. You know, even when he doesn't have the ball, he knows how to move without the ball, so the gravity, the way that defenders just have to stick to him over screens off the ball is going to have a big impact on everyone else's game too."

Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists this past season for the Grizzlies while shooting just north of 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

The Magic had one of the league's roughest offenses last season, but they still finished 41-41. Adding Bane could be the piece Orlando needs to get into the upper echelon of teams in the Eastern Conference.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Orlando Magic Could Be On Similar Path To Success As Oklahoma City Thunder

Huge Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic Trade Could Come Soon

Orlando Magic Get Paolo Banchero PG Help in Mock Draft

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.