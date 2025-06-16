The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Offer Major Jalen Suggs, Moe Wagner Injury Updates

Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner each underwent knee surgery during the Orlando Magic's season.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser.
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser.
The Orlando Magic are hoping to have two of their key players back for the 2025-26 campaign.

Big man Moe Wagner and guard Jalen Suggs each suffered devastating knee injuries that limited them to 30 and 35 games, respectively.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman offered positive updates in regards to their recoveries on Monday.

"Our performance guys are in touch with them all the time," Weltman said.

"...They're progressing right on time and they're both doing really well. You guys know what kind of relentless workers they are and the energy they're going to bring."

Before going down, Suggs averaged 16.2 points while Wagner added 12.9 off the bench, both of which were career-highs.

Wagner and Suggs' competitive effort were sorely missed last season and the Magic are hoping to have their energy back on the floor for this season.

Suggs' $150.5 million contract extension kicks in while Wagner has a team option, but he is widely expected to return to the Magic next season.

If the Magic can have both of them back healthy and ready to go for next season, they will contribute to a core headlined by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and new trade acquisition Desmond Bane to challenge for one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference.

