The Magic Insider

Desmond Bane Has Four-Word Response After Orlando Magic Trade

The Orlando Magic are excited to have Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane as their latest trade acquisition.

Jeremy Brener

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Orlando Magic shooting guard Desmond Bane is trying to settle in with his new team about a week after being traded by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bane, who turns 27 later this month, is hoping to be the missing piece to the puzzle that will push Orlando into the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference.

Bane spoke about joining the Magic and the expectations placed upon him arriving to the team.

“It's time to win, you know? I mean, that's pretty much simple as that," Bane said.

"If we do what we're supposed to do, those not to say the picks were invaluable... We got a lot of young talent here already in the building, and we have a lot of talent at the top of the roster. So I think it was a perfect time for the organization to do what they did."

Bane comes to the Magic after two consecutive first-round exits in the playoffs. He is expected to join a starting lineup with Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., which will challenge some of the best first fives in the league.

If Bane can fit in as that missing piece, the Magic would look to make a deep run in the playoffs next year.

Orlando will add to the roster on Wednesday with the first round of the NBA Draft.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Huge Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic Trade Could Come Soon

Orlando Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Gets Honest About Desmond Bane Trade

Jamahl Mosley Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Orlando Magic Fan Favorite

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.