Desmond Bane Has Four-Word Response After Orlando Magic Trade
Orlando Magic shooting guard Desmond Bane is trying to settle in with his new team about a week after being traded by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bane, who turns 27 later this month, is hoping to be the missing piece to the puzzle that will push Orlando into the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference.
Bane spoke about joining the Magic and the expectations placed upon him arriving to the team.
“It's time to win, you know? I mean, that's pretty much simple as that," Bane said.
"If we do what we're supposed to do, those not to say the picks were invaluable... We got a lot of young talent here already in the building, and we have a lot of talent at the top of the roster. So I think it was a perfect time for the organization to do what they did."
Bane comes to the Magic after two consecutive first-round exits in the playoffs. He is expected to join a starting lineup with Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., which will challenge some of the best first fives in the league.
If Bane can fit in as that missing piece, the Magic would look to make a deep run in the playoffs next year.
Orlando will add to the roster on Wednesday with the first round of the NBA Draft.
