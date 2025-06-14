Huge Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic Trade Could Come Soon
The Orlando Magic are expected to make a trade or two this offseason, and it could result in one of their centers leaving the team.
The Magic have three capable centers in the rotation in Wendell Carter Jr., Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze. While Wagner has a team option on his contract, Bitadze could be the one featured in a trade.
CBS Sports named Bitadze as a center the Los Angeles Lakers should monitor for a potential deal.
"He makes the easy passes consistently and he's really grown as a finisher with the Magic as well," CBS Sports wrote.
"He's not a great free-throw shooter, but he's good enough not to get hacked. He has two cheap years left on his contract, but the Magic, facing a cap crunch and with several other bigs in the building, might be open to moving him for a reasonable price."
Bitadze, 25, played in 70 games for the Magic this season, averaging 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.
He signed a three-year contract last summer worth $25 million, making him an easy contract to both take on a payroll and move in a trade.
The Lakers could be intrigued by Bitadze's ability to protect the rim, which they need now more than ever after Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Orlando Magic Could Be On Similar Path To Success As Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic Remain Diligent With Major Free Agency Decisions