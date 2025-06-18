Orlando Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Gets Honest About Desmond Bane Trade
The Orlando Magic should look a bit different next season with Desmond Bane entering the starting lineup.
Bane, who turns 27 next week, was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for four future first-round picks, a pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony.
Bane is now coached by Jamahl Mosley, who is excited to have him in Orlando.
"His ability to shoot the basketball, create his own shot, handle the basketball in different areas, but just being able to make quick plays, quick decisions, spacing on the floor for those guys to be able to allow us to get to the basket," Mosley said.
"He's used to playing fast. That's what we've talked about, being able to speed our game up. And so his ability to do that, he'll fit right in when it comes to that."
Bane checks off a lot of boxes the Magic were lacking last season, especially when it comes to 3-point shooting.
Bane made 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, which is slightly below his career average of 41 percent.
On top of that, Bane averaged 5.3 assists with the Grizzlies in 2024-25, and that would have led the Magic if he was on the roster this season.
If Bane is able to execute what he was on paper in Memphis, the Magic should be in position to move up in the Eastern Conference standings.
