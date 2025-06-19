The Magic Insider

Jamahl Mosley Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Orlando Magic Fan Favorite

Cole Anthony spent his first five NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic before a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are saying an emotional goodbye to Cole Anthony, their 2020 first-round pick, after he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane.

Anthony was the second-longest tenured member of the team after 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Isaac, and was one of the players on the roster when head coach Jamahl Mosley took over in 2021.

Mosley spoke highly of Anthony after the trade was announced.

"He brings such a live energy, a spirit of fearlessness, to the game," Mosley said of Anthony.

"And there's some nights that you know he's he can win you a game. On numerous occasions, he's done it for us, and I think the energy that he brings to that locker room, the joy and the spirit of the game, is just what he continues to have and continues to bring.

"And having him and being with him, over the past four and a half years, I've seen so much growth with him, both on and off the court."

Anthony was the leading scorer for the Magic in Mosley's first season, but his role diminished over the years as more talent joined the roster. He still was a fan favorite.

While Anthony may no longer be in Orlando, it's clear that his presence will be felt around the organization for a long time.

