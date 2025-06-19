Jamahl Mosley Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Orlando Magic Fan Favorite
The Orlando Magic are saying an emotional goodbye to Cole Anthony, their 2020 first-round pick, after he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane.
Anthony was the second-longest tenured member of the team after 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Isaac, and was one of the players on the roster when head coach Jamahl Mosley took over in 2021.
Mosley spoke highly of Anthony after the trade was announced.
"He brings such a live energy, a spirit of fearlessness, to the game," Mosley said of Anthony.
"And there's some nights that you know he's he can win you a game. On numerous occasions, he's done it for us, and I think the energy that he brings to that locker room, the joy and the spirit of the game, is just what he continues to have and continues to bring.
"And having him and being with him, over the past four and a half years, I've seen so much growth with him, both on and off the court."
Anthony was the leading scorer for the Magic in Mosley's first season, but his role diminished over the years as more talent joined the roster. He still was a fan favorite.
While Anthony may no longer be in Orlando, it's clear that his presence will be felt around the organization for a long time.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Huge Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic Trade Could Come Soon
Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Has Two-Word Response About New Coach
Orlando Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Gets Honest About Desmond Bane Trade