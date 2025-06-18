Orlando Magic Projected To Take Prototypical Fit With First-Round Pick

With a 7'5 wingspan, and a chiseled frame, Rasheer Fleming is a prototypical NBA big man physically, with strong finishing and floor-spacing prowess. He filled up the stat sheet with dunks, 3s, rebounds, steals and blocks, making highlight-reel plays with his exceptional length. https://t.co/ExcuHdrAP8 pic.twitter.com/DkvqWKDErp