Orlando Magic Projected To Take Prototypical Fit With First-Round Pick
After trading three unprotected first-round picks and this year’s No. 16 selection in the Desmond Bane trade, the Orlando Magic must make their remaining picks count. This starts with No. 25, where targeting their prototypical prospect is a realistic option.
While the Magic improved after trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they sacrificed defensive length. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor recently predicted they could address it quickly drafting three-point shooting threat Rasheer Fleming.
"The Magic gave up a lot to get Bane," O'Connor wrote. "This team is going for it, and Bane is a perfect fit next to Orlando’s personnel. He’ll be able to run with Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner could lead to the greatest production of his career. Still, the Magic need more shooting. Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense, swatting shots and snagging boards. He has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, which would matter less for an Orlando team that would place him in a defined role."
Despite playing weaker-level opponents, scouts are enamored by his 6-foot-9 frame along with a 7-5 wingspan.
Along with his strong frame, the junior averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. His size, shot-blocking ability and perimeter shooting check all the boxes as a potential impact player.
During a pre-draft workout interview, Fleming listed the ability to defend majority of the positions as a major strength.
"Being able to guard most positions," Fleming said. "Picking up full court, being able to hit the shot and make plays when I have the ball in my hand, so just doing a little bit of everything."
