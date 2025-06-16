Orlando Magic Deemed Winners In Massive Deal For Desmond Bane
After finishing last in three-point percentage, Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman delivered on his promise to add proven shot-makers. While Desmond Bane is a career 41 percent three-point shooter, he's showcased underrated playmaking ability.
Bleacher Report recently listed Bane as a big winner in the trade, joining a championship contender as a third option.
"Joining the Magic shouldn't change Bane's role too much," the article wrote. "They will have him do more as a passer, something his decision-making out of drives suggests he's ready to take on. But there is still at least one player ahead of him in the pecking order (Paolo Banchero), so his value will remain rooted in his shooting and secondary on-ball creation. This is great news for Bane, anyway you slice it. He'll receive even more recognition for his growth and rise up the player ranks."
The Magic’s offense couldn’t have looked much worse this year, it was often tough to watch. Although they gave up a haul of four first-round picks, adding an elite shooter should significantly ease the scoring burden on Banchero and Franz Wagner.
"Orlando has not finished with a top-15 offense since Dwight Howard was in pinstripes and hasn't climbed outside the bottom since 2017," the article said. "Last season, the Magic finished 26th in points per possession, once again crumbling under their dearth of creation and shooting. Bane helps the Magic materially improve across every one of those categories. While he doesn't check the "Traditional floor general" box, he is another player who can dribble and decision-make."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic Pay Steep Price Dumping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope In Desmond Bane Trade
NBA Insider Calls Orlando Magic Trade Haul For Desmond Bane 'Lunacy'