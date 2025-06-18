The Magic Insider

Stephen A. Smith Questions Orlando Magic's Championship Desmond Bane Gamble

Andrew Cherico

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) looks to pass the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic paid a steep price to land rising star Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. The deal sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round picks to Memphis raised questions about whether the Magic gave up too much. On ESPN's First Take, analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Grizzlies won the trade with the haul they received.

"I'm looking at Memphis right now. It looks like you won because you got four unprotected first-round picks," Smith said. "Desmond Bane, who I love by the way, averaged nearly 18 points a game, shot 41% from three, one of the better shooters in the NBA. But he's never been an All-Star. This is not Kevin Durant, this is not LeBron. This is not a Steph Curry or somebody to give up four unprotected first-round picks is a concern for me." 

Although Bane doesn't have an All-Star selection, he's one of the most consistent players in the league. Over the past four seasons, he's averaged 20.6 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite concerns regarding the haul Orlando gave up, Smith added acquiring Bane improves them enough to make a legitimate push for a championship.

"Orlando is saying we're coming," Smith stated. "They're not messing around. Look the hell out. Orlando is trying to make some noise here. And [Paolo] Banchero is just a star. This brother is just going to ascend. I'm just reticent about four unprotected first-round picks. That's my only issue with this. If you're making a deal like that, you're saying this move puts us in championship contention."

Andrew Cherico
ANDREW CHERICO

Andrew Cherico is an avid NBA and Orlando Magic fan who has covered the University of Central Florida football, basketball and baseball for the past few years as a student.