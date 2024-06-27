2024 NBA Draft First-Round Picks, Starting with Zaccharie Risacher
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft is Zaccharie Risacher. The Orlando Magic have the No. 18 selection.
ORLANDO — Say hello to France's Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Atlanta Hawks' selection joins an elite fraternity that includes the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, the past two NBA rookies of the year, as well as11 former No. 1s who became league most valuable players.
Here are the first-round picks:
1. Atlanta Hawks - ZACCHARIE RISACHER
- Age: 19
- 6-foot-8 wing
- JL Bourg (LNB Pro A), France
- "While scouts continue to debate the height of his ceiling, there is a perceived level of certainty tied to his positional size, shooting and defensive tools/quickness." — Bleacher Report
2. Washington Wizards - ALEX SARR
- Age: 19
- 7-foot center
- France; played in Perth, Australia
- "Sarr arguably has the greatest upside available here, with the physical attributes to be a top defender as well as the makings of a useful offensive skill set as a finisher and improving floor spacer." — ESPN
3. Houston Rockets
4. San Antonio Spurs
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Charlotte Hornets
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. San Antonio Spurs
9. Memphis Grizzlies
10. Utah Jazz
11. Chicago Bulls
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Sacramento Kings
14. Portland Trail Blazers
15. Miami Heat
16. Philadelphia 76ers
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Orlando Magic
19. Toronto Raptors
20. Cleveland Cavaliers
21. New Orleans Pelicans
22. Phoenix Suns
23. Milwaukee Bucks
24. New York Knicks
25. New York Knicks
26. Washington Wizards
27. Minnesota Timberwolves
28. Denver Nuggets
29. Utah Jazz
30. Boston Celtics
