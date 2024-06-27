The Magic Insider

2024 NBA Draft First-Round Picks, Starting with Zaccharie Risacher

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft is Zaccharie Risacher. The Orlando Magic have the No. 18 selection.

Kevin McGeever

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Zaccharie Risacher arrives for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Zaccharie Risacher arrives for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO — Say hello to France's Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Atlanta Hawks' selection joins an elite fraternity that includes the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, the past two NBA rookies of the year, as well as11 former No. 1s who became league most valuable players.

Here are the first-round picks:

1. Atlanta Hawks - ZACCHARIE RISACHER

  • Age: 19
  • 6-foot-8 wing
  • JL Bourg (LNB Pro A), France
  • "While scouts continue to debate the height of his ceiling, there is a perceived level of certainty tied to his positional size, shooting and defensive tools/quickness." — Bleacher Report

2. Washington Wizards - ALEX SARR

  • Age: 19
  • 7-foot center
  • France; played in Perth, Australia
  • "Sarr arguably has the greatest upside available here, with the physical attributes to be a top defender as well as the makings of a useful offensive skill set as a finisher and improving floor spacer." — ESPN

3. Houston Rockets

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks

24. New York Knicks

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz

30. Boston Celtics

Published |Modified
Kevin McGeever

KEVIN MCGEEVER

Home/Draft Coverage