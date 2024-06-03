2024 NBA Draft: Magic Host 7 Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's pre-draft process is in full swing.
Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor reported that the Magic hosted seven prospects on Sunday for pre-draft workouts. The group included all-conference players, 3-point specialists, and players who earned all-defense accolades. Orlando holds the No. 18 and No. 47 overall picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Here are the players that Orlando hosted for workouts.
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Position: Forward
- Age: 21
- Stats: 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Shot 43 percent from the field and 38.5 percent on his 3-point attempts.
- Draft board ranking: ESPN (43), Ringer (47), CBS (48).
Ingram started for two seasons at Stanford. He made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in 2021-22 and was named the Rookie of the Year. He transferred to North Carolina for his junior year and made the All-ACC team.
Ingram made tremendous strides as a 3-point shooter, improving his percentage from 31.9 percent to 38.5 percent.
KJ Simpson, Colorado
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Position: Guard
- Age: 21
- Stats: 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Shot 47.5 percent from the field, including 43.5 percent on 3-point attempts.
- Draft board ranking: ESPN (51), Ringer (39), CBS (42).
Few players were as productive over three years as Simpson. He made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team and made the All-Pac 12 team twice.
In Colorado's two NCAA Tournament games, Simpson averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
Jamal Shead, Houston
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Position: Guard
- Age: 21
- Stats: 12.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Shot 40.9 percent from the field and made 30.9 of his 3-point attempts.
- Draft board ranking: ESPN (53), Ringer (60), CBS (34).
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley prioritizes defense and perhaps no prospect would fit that expectation better than Shead, one of the most decorated players in his four-year career at Houston. He was the Big 12 Player of the Year and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Shead averaged 2.1 steals per game in his senior season and anchored a Courgars defense that allowed the fewest points per game.
Shead is more of a facilitator at point guard and his 3-point accuracy would need to improve.
Jaylen Wells, Washington State
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Position: Forward
- Age: 20
- Stats: 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Shot 43.6 percent from the field and made 41.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.
- Draft board ranking: ESPN (60), Ringer (unranked), CBS (unranked).
After spending two seasons at Sonoma State, Wells transferred to Washington State. Wells strung together a solid junior season and his combination of size and 3-point shooting could make him an interesting fit on a team that prioritizes size and needs shooting.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Memphis
- Height: 6-foot-10
- Position: Forward
- Age: 23
- Stats: 14 points and 6 rebounds per game. Shot 60.1 percent from the field and made 39.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.
- Draft board ranking: ESPN (87), Ringer (unranked), CBS (unranked).
Tomlin bounced around in college, playing for Monroe (2019-20), Chipola (2020-2022), and Kansas State (2022-23) before landing at Memphis (2023-24), where he played for former Magic point guard Penny Hardaway. Tomlin is of a similar mold to Wells with an intriguing blend of size and shooting, but he was a better defender, averaging 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.
Malevy Leons, Bradley
- Height: 6-foot-9
- Position: Forward
- Age: 24
- Stats: 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.
- Draft board ranking: unranked.
Leons was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Along with his ability to disrupt offenses, Leons has improved each year as a rebounder. Leons averaged 2.4 offensive rebounds per game in his senior season.
RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Position: Forward
- Age: 23
- Stats: 16.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Shot 40.8 percent from the field and made 33.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.
- Draft board ranking: unranked.
Battle spent two seasons each at Washington (2019-2021) and Montana State (2021-2023) before landing at West Virginia for his senior season. Battle was one of the Big Sky's better players during his time at Montana State, as he made the all-conference team in 2022-23 and was the MVP of the Big Sky tournament.
