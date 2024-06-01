(WATCH) Ranking the Magic's 5 Biggest Wins of the 2023-24 Season
ORLANDO — For even the staunchest Orlando Magic supporters, there was an element of unknown for the young roster entering the 2023-24 season.
The Magic surpassed expectations and then some, going 47-35, winning the Southeast Division for the first time since 2018-19, and making the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Orlando lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.
That final disappointment aside, Orlando's return path to the playoffs had some signature moments. Here are the Magic's five biggest wins of the 2023-24 regular season.
No. 5: Magic 117, New Orleans Pelicans 108
Significance: With both teams jockeying for playoff position, every game mattered as contenders sought to avoid the play-in tournament. Orlando, after getting a defensive stop at the buzzer to beat Portland, wanted to maintain its forward momentum. The Pelicans had lost two in a row to the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics.
After a slow start, the Magic found their groove in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a 117-108 win on April 3 at the Smoothie Center. The win was Orlando's last on the road this season and completed the two-game sweep of New Orleans.
Turning point: After leading by three points at halftime, the Magic outscored the Pelicans 33-21 in the third quarter, with 23 of those points coming from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Top performers: Banchero was in control from the opening tip and finished the game with 32 points, six rebounds and four assists. Wagner was uber-efficient, scoring 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and he had five assists.
No. 4: Magic 122, Denver Nuggets 120
Significance: To say the Magic were depleted before their second matchup of the season against the reigning champs would be an understatement. Orlando was without Franz Wagner (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Joe Ingles (ankle), Goga Bitadze (illness), Wendell Carter Jr. (illness), and Gary Harris (calf). To make matters worse, Orlando was just two days removed from a grueling double-overtime loss on the road to the Sacramento Kings.
After a rough start, the Magic staged a second-half comeback to beat Denver 122-120 at the Ball Arena on Jan. 5, completing a two-game season sweep of the champs.
Turning point: The Magic trailed by as many as 18 points three times early in the second half but outscoring Denver 35-20 in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 98-95.
The teams exchanged leads five times in the fourth quarter, but a pair of free throws from Banchero followed by a defensive stop of Jamal Murray at the buzzer sealed the comeback victory.
Top performers: Banchero had a triple-double: 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Suggs scored a season-best 27 points on 7-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. In an emergency start, Moe Wagner stepped up with a 19-point,11-rebound double-double. And Cole Anthony scored 23 points with four assists.
No. 3: Magic 113, Boston Celtics 96
Significance: On the heels of a huge win on Nov. 22 over Denver at home, it wouldn't have been surprising for the Magic to have a letdown against the Boston Celtics in its in-season tournament matchup.
Instead, the Magic got its second win over a championship contender in three days, using a dominant second half to beat the Celtics 113-96 on Nov. 24 at the Kia Center. The victory was Orlando's sixth in a row in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.
Turning point: After trailing 56-48 at intermission, the Magic outscored the Celtics 65-40 in the second half.
Top performers: Moe Wagner seemingly couldn't miss, as he had his best game of the season against his former team. He scored a season-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting off the bench.
No. 2: Magic 124, Nuggets 119
Significance: Orlando's first matchup of the season against the Nuggets was a litmus test for a young team. The Magic had won four in a row and were 9-5 heading into their clash with the defending champs, who were without Murray due to a hamstring injury.
After trailing entering the fourth quarter, the Magic outscored the Nuggets 42-31 to earn their fifth straight victory.
Turning point: A 3-pointer from Banchero broke a 115-115 tie with just under two minutes to play. Orlando wouldn't relinquish the lead, as clutch free throws from Bitadze, Suggs and Franz sealed the win over the defending champs.
Top performers: After producing only three points in the first half, Franz Wagner caught fire in the second half, whooting 10-of-12 from the field and scoring 24 of his 27 points.
No. 1: Magic 113, Milwaukee Bucks 88
Significance: The true tell of a team is how it responds to adversity.
The Magic had lost three consecutive games and needed a win to avoid the play-in tournament.Four days prior, the Bucks had beaten Orlando by 18 points. The Magic righted the ship and used another second-half surge to surpass the Bucks 113-88 on April 14 at the Kia Center. With the win, Orlando earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and won the Southeast Division.
Turning point: After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, Orlando closed out the first half on a 19-3 run to lead 47-42 at the break. An 11-point run in the fourth quarter gave the Magic a 20-point lead as they coasted to their biggest win of the season.
Top performers: Franz and Banchero combined for 51 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals.
