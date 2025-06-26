Orlando Magic Pass on Elite Shooter in NBA Draft Choice Between One-and-Dones
Securing the services of Desmond Bane was the Orlando Magic’s major move this offseason, but the opportunity to build around the core will be the mandate the next few months. Although Bane’s acquisition included the No. 16 pick going Memphis’ way, the 25th selection presented the front office with a dilemma.
Jase Richardson, Liam McNeeley or someone else?
Orlando is fortunate that this draft was considered extremely deep, offering up a pretty good chance to pick up a player that can compete for minutes in Jamahl Mosley’s rotation.
The Magic are more established up front than in the backcourt and had drafted forwards with four of their last five first-round picks after selecting Tristan Da Silva No. 18 last June. Therefore, the team had to be pleased watching forwards and centers selected with every choice from 9-17.
Although Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. was on the radar and Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley were well regarded and taken in the next batch of picks, Orlando had its choice of multiple wing scorers at No. 25 and went with Richardson, a one-and-done from Michigan State.
McNeeley, a more highly touted prospect as a prep, ultimately ended up in Charlotte with pick No. 29 after being chosen by the Phoenix Suns. He went to Montverde Academy, led UConn in scoring in his only college season and undoubtedly was on the radar as a potential pick for the Magic.
McNeeley was the top recruit for the two-time defending national champion. Although this past Huskies team came nowhere close to achieving what Dan Hurley’s previous squads accomplished, the team’s top freshman had some great moments despite dealing with injuries.
He’s got nice positional size for a wing and was undoubtedly one of the top shooters available. Given how poorly the Magic shot from the perimeter last season, McNeeley would’ve been a welcome addition and will be someone who will be easy to monitor for those who want to play the ‘what could’ve been’ game since he ended up in the division.
Richardson, the 19-year-old son of former Magic guard Jason Richardson, ended up being the choice and is exciting to have in the fold. The 6-2 guard was the best player on a deep Michigan State squad as a true freshman, serving as a combo guard and impressing with his abilities on both sides of the ball. He’s a left-handed project who should be able to acclimate well to this highest level.
I’m not here to give you any buts on the new J-Rich. He’ll write his own story. Mosley is excited to have him come in and compete with Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Caleb Houstan and whoever else ends up in the mix. It’s a similar situation to what he faced in East Lansing, where Tom Izzo ultimately used him as a starter after initially playing him off the bench behind more experienced guys like Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins.
Richardson will have to overcome his lack of positional size through toughness and tenacity in addition to being consistent from the perimeter, but he’s got a chance to be a rotational piece early in his career.
Another footnote was the Magic passing on Hugo Gonzalez, who Celtics president Brad Stevens was thrilled slipped to No. 28. A tenacious wing who has been one of Europe’s top prospects, he’s expected to come over this season.
However, selecting him would’ve been a tough sell to the fan base.
Orlando notoriously chose Fran Vazquez with the No. 11 pick in the 2005 draft and never got him to come over to play for them. Selling another Spaniard as a great choice, even though he has nothing to do with Vazquez, would’ve been tough to accomplish. Vazquez’s draft rights were just renounced by Orlando last July, nearly two decades after the team chose him in the hopes he’d help fortify a Dwight Howard-led frontcourt. He retired as the Liga ACB’s all-time leading shot blocker in 2020.
Since Colorado State’s Nique Clifford was selected No. 24, he's out of the comparison mix. Revisiting Richardson vs. McNeeley is the decision the Magic will watch play out over the next few years. It will be interesting to see if Orlando made the right choice.
