Orlando Magic Draft Pick Jase Richardson Shares Emotional Moment With Father
After being selected with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Jase Richardson couldn't quite believe it.
The 19-year-old will play for the same organization his dad, Jason Richardson, spent multiple seasons with. Jase was not in Brooklyn for his selection, but he was at home watching with his family and friends in a moment he calls a blessing.
"It was a surreal feeling," Richardson said. "Being at home, having all my family, friends, close ones to me, it was really special. Just having my name called, going to a team that my dad used to play for himself, it's a blessing."
The moment for Richardson and his father prompted the latter to reveal an emotional side not often seen.
"It was super special. I never seen my dad get emotional like that, so it was kind of awkward for me at first," Richardson said with a smile. "But, you know, just having that moment with him and joining the NBA brotherhood that he was once a part of, it was so special."
Beyond his familial tie to the organization, Richardson believed Orlando was a great fit dating to his pre-draft process.
"The possibility of Orlando, when I got there for my workout, I kind of felt like it was a really good spot for me," Richardson said. "I really enjoyed my workout there and the facilities and all the people that I met. So, in my mind, I thought it was a really great fit."
