ESPN Predicts Magic Make Big Leap In Eastern Conference Standings
Injuries have opened the door for young, up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Orlando Magic are among those teams expected to emerge as one of the top squads. They were already climbing the ranks last season before injuries to forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner slowed their momentum.
ESPN projects the Magic to finish 50-32, good for third in the East. That’s 12 more wins than last season, a prediction that reflects confidence in the addition of shooting guard Desmond Bane and the health of their two young stars.
"There is a definite window for a team like Orlando, fresh off the aggressive move to add Desmond Bane, to gain on the top teams," the article wrote.
Going into his fourth season, Banchero is expected to elevate his game and cement himself as one of the league’s most dynamic players. Wagner made big strides last year, improving as a shot creator and showing signs of consistent three-point shooting. Add in a proven scoring threat like Bane, and the Magic could have something special brewing.
Climbing from a play-in team to a potential top seed in the East would mark a major step forward for the Magic. Orlando's oldest player is Tyus Jones, 29, a testament to how much untapped potential this roster still holds.
Magic's Jamahl Mosley Projected To Win Highly-Coveted Honor
As the 2025-26 season approaches, teams across the NBA are taking shape. The Orlando Magic appear poised for one of the league’s biggest leaps after last year’s campaign was derailed by untimely injuries. With new additions Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, the Magic aim to cement themselves as consistent contenders in the Eastern Conference under coach Jamahl Mosley, now entering his fifth season in Orlando.
Though Mosley didn’t find immediate success in his first two seasons, he established a defensive culture built on physical, gritty play. His philosophy has turned the Magic into one of the league’s premier defensive teams, anchored by Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac while helping Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero grow within the system.
Starting off with just 22 wins his first season, four years ago, Mosley continuously improved the Magic into playoff contenders with 34 wins the season after and making the first round in back-to-back seasons earning Coach of the Year finalist honors. Now projected to make a major step into contention, Mosley is predicted for major honors.
ESPN recently polled insiders and experts on the six major NBA awards, with Mosley predicted to win Coach of the Year. They pointed to Orlando’s balanced roster, new offensive firepower paired with an established defensive identity as the formula potentially pushing the Magic deep into contention this season.
"Jamahl Mosley was tasked with developing the Magic when he was hired in 2021," the article wrote. "He got a young core to two straight playoff appearances. But now, Mosley has a roster built to make a run at winning the injury-weakened East, and our panel is betting Mosley will captain a significant leap forward and take home Coach of the Year honors. Orlando is poised to win more that 50 games for the first time since 2010-11 with the additions of Desmond Bane's much-needed scoring and outside shooting, and Tyus Jones' steady point guard play to complement Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."
"Health will be vital," the article added. "Especially Jalen Suggs' ability to return from left knee surgery. Southeast division rival Atlanta, another team that made significant offseason moves, is expected to contend in the East this season, with coach Quin Snyder at its helm."
