Hall Of Famer Reveals Big Expectations For Orlando Magic
After an impressive offseason highlighted by roster upgrades, the Orlando Magic are in position to contend for the Eastern Conference.
With the right pieces in place, Hall of Fame guard Clyde Drexler says it’s time for the Magic to grow up.
As commissioner of the BIG3 Basketball League, Drexler was in Orlando for Sunday’s championship game between the Miami 305 and the Chicago Triplets. During the game, Drexler recognized the potential of the Magic while emphasizing the importance of maturity moving forward.
“They’ve got a lot of good, young talent,” Drexler said. “It’s time for those guys to grow up and perform.”
Drexler knows what it’s like to face a young and talented Magic roster after earning a ring as a member of the Houston Rockets in 1995 when Houston swept Orlando in the NBA Finals.
Led by Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, the Magic vanquished a loaded postseason slate in the East to reach the Finals. However, the Rockets were too much to handle.
A 10-time All-Star, Drexler etched a dominant career throughout the 80s and 90s. He celebrated his inauguration into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004, and his inauguration as a member of the Dream Team in 2010.
During his 15-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets, Drexler averaged 20.4 points. He has served as the commissioner of the BIG3 since 2018.
After acquiring Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, Orlando enters the 2025-26 season with significant support behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Retaining center Moritz Wagner and adding God Shammgod to the coaching staff adds additional support.
Bane is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter, which will be a welcome addition after Orlando finished last season with the worst 3-point offense in the league. Bane has also averaged 17.8 points during his five-year career, with two seasons averaging over 20 points. The team's 28th-ranked scoring offense will certainly improve with him on the floor.
In Jones, the Magic added a player with the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA. The roster lacked a true point guard last season, and now it has one.
With new pieces in place and another year of postseason experience in tow, the Magic are more than capable of living up to the expectations of Drexler and others in the basketball world.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Dwight Howard, Tracy McGrady Represent Orlando Magic On Elite List
Hall Of Famer Showers Dwight Howard In Praise At BIG3 Championship