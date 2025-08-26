Magic Legend Shaquille O'Neal Cracks Top 5 In Prestigious List
The Orlando Magic have a prestigious history of big men, beginning with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard. Paolo Banchero is following a similar trajectory after multiple achievements in his first three seasons. Although O’Neal spent only four seasons in Orlando, he put the extremely young franchise on the map. He helped them become a Finals contender and reach the NBA Finals. While his championship accomplishments with the Los Angeles Lakers stand out as the peak of his career, O’Neal’s development into one of the greatest centers in NBA history began in Orlando.
Drafted No. 1 in 1992, O’Neal quickly lived up to the hype. He introduced a new level of dominance in the paint, with ferocious rim-breaking dunks and high-flying blocks that few have matched. O’Neal’s larger-than-life attitude drew fans wherever he played, eventually propelling him to the bright lights of Los Angeles.
In just four seasons with the Magic, O’Neal averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while earning Rookie of the Year, All-Star selections, and MVP finalist honors. In 1994-95, he and Penny Hardaway led Orlando to the NBA Finals, where they were swept by Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets. O’Neal later revealed the team had underestimated Houston after defeating what they believed to be the stronger opponent in Indiana and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.
CBS Sports recently ranked O’Neal No. 5 on its list of the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century.
"Superman. Diesel. The Big Aristotle. Call him what you want, but Shaq was one of the most dominant basketball players to ever take the floor," the article wrote. "His grace and agility were unprecedented for a man of his massive 7-foot-1, 300-plus pound frame, and the fearsome combination led to four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, one regular-season MVP, two scoring titles, three All-Defensive selections and 14 All-NBA appearances."
"This all came from a player who many believe didn't necessarily dedicate himself 100 percent toward basketball," the article added. "He'd be higher on this list if it encompassed his early career with the Orlando Magic, but his most impressive accomplishments came after the turn of the century as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. He is fifth all-time in career player efficiency rating, according to Basketball Reference, trailing Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Nikola Jokić."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Dwight Howard Makes Joyous Return To Orlando At BIG3 All-Star Game
Legend Tim Duncan Tops Magic’s Biggest ‘What If’ In Franchise History